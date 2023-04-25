85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: 7-year-old boy killed in tiger attack

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 7-year-old boy killed in tiger attack
X

Representational Image (Photo: IANSLIFE)

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Guwahati, Apr 25: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger in Namrup area of Dibrugarh district in Assam on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred at Satispur Tea Estate in Namrup, where the tiger suddenly appeared from a nearby forest and claimed the life of the minor.

Reportedly, the body of the deceased child was found lying in the tea estate on Monday night.

Earlier in January, a minor boy was grievously injured in a leopard attack that occurred in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

Also, last year in December, at least seven people were injured in a tiger attack in Cachar district.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: 7-year-old boy killed in tiger attack

Guwahati, Apr 25: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger in Namrup area of Dibrugarh district in Assam on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred at Satispur Tea Estate in Namrup, where the tiger suddenly appeared from a nearby forest and claimed the life of the minor.

Reportedly, the body of the deceased child was found lying in the tea estate on Monday night.

Earlier in January, a minor boy was grievously injured in a leopard attack that occurred in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

Also, last year in December, at least seven people were injured in a tiger attack in Cachar district.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X