Assam: 7 social media pages cautioned for violating ECI guidelines

Hailakandi, April 16: The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the Hailakandi district administration has cautioned the owners of seven social media pages for violating guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the ban on exit polls.

The District Information and Public Relations Officer, cum member Secretary of the cell, Sajjadul Haque Choudhury, informed that Fakrul Islam's Modern Telecast News, Mrinmoy Sarma's Beautiful Katlicherra, Burhan Uddin Laskar's Circle 360, Nilay Nath of Lala, Abu Selim Laskar, Ubaidur Rahman Laskar, and the science teacher of a school, Kholilur Rahman Mazumdar were cautioned for violating the guidelines.

DIPRO's communiqué said that all of them uploaded exit poll-type news and campaigns for a particular candidate and political party, violating the instructions of the ECI.

It may be mentioned that the district administration of Hailakandi has already banned the telecast and print of exit polls in all kinds of media. All of them were cautioned, and later they gave a written apology to the cell and erased the pages.

The post of science teacher Mazumdar has been forwarded to District Election Officer for further action. Communique said that the MCMC is strictly monitoring all the media platforms and will be dealt with strictly with regard to exit polls and paid news.