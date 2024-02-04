Assam: 7 Manipuri trainees injured in scuffle at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy

Jorhat, Feb 4: An untoward incident took place between two groups of trainees from Manipur at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, under Assam’s Golaghat district, on Saturday night, resulting in the injuries of seven personnel.

According to sources, the two groups of Jawans engaged in a brawl over a small disagreement that later escalated into a fight between them.

The attack resulted in the injuries of seven trainees from both groups, who were immediately admitted to a hospital in Dergaon for medical attention. Later, three of them were shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment, while the other four were discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid.

The trainees involved in the scuffle used sharp weapons to attack each other inside the police academy. All the injured trainees sustained injuries to their heads, backs, and so on, sources informed.

Speaking on the untoward incident that took place, the Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh, informed that the trainees from Manipur at the police academy had a scuffle over the distribution of dinner.

“Reference scuffle at Police Academy at Dergaon Assam amongst young trainees from Manipur - They’ve been briefed in no uncertain terms to follow instructions and protocols of training institute from drill to discipline to decorum. No scope would be presented to anyone to deviate from the principles that guide training in our Academy. Any aberrant Behaviour would be corrected through tough training measures,” he posted on X.

It is further learned that Manipur Police has deputed a senior officer, IPS M. Pradip Singh, to take stock of the situation. The IPS officer will arrive at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on Sunday.

“Matter is being monitored by Manipur Police on real time basis and situation is under control,” Manipur Police posted on X.

