Assam: 7 detained for temple theft in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Jan 13: Seven people have been detained by police in connection with the theft of a Hanuman Temple in Hailakandi town, Assam on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police Shamir Daptar Baruah informed that they have detained them and the main conspirator in the theft has been identified as Raju Baishnab. Interrogation is on, he added.

It can be mentioned that the priest of the temple, Ranjan Choubey, found that the main grill of the temple is broken and all the gold and silver ornaments of the idol are missing. The donation box was also damaged and an amount of around Rs. fifty thousand has also been taken away by the thieves. He informed the police.

An FIR has also been submitted by the secretary of Temple Managing Committee Santanu Deb in Hailakandi sadar police station. A police team rushed to the spot immediately. Local people gathered in the temple, registered their protests and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The general secretary of the district BJP's Yuva Morcha Subhabrata Deb demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and also demanded the safety and security of the temple, which is located in the Station Road area of the town near Hailakandi railway station. Similar demands have also been raised by Sudip Debroy of Hindu Jagaran Mancha.

On the other hand, the secretary of the Bhairav Bari Mandir Committee of Station Road, Pritam Das, in a letter to the district commissioner, urged to take action against the illegal activities of drug users and anti-social activities in the area.