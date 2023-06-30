Assam: 7 arrested on charges of fraudulent activity in Dhekiajuli

Guwahati, June 30: The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on Thursday apprehended seven individuals in Dhekiajuli on alleged charges of misappropriating cooperative funds and rice.

The group of detainees consists of transporters, dealers, and agents affiliated with the Marketing Co-operative Society in Dhekiajuli.

The arrested individuals are accused of embezzling approximately 2300 quintals of rice.

Sources indicate that there may be additional individuals implicated in this fraudulent activity.