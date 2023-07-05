Assam: 7 arrested for gambling in Pathsala

Bajali, July 5: The police in Bajali sub-division of Assam conducted a successful operation to crack down on illegal gambling in Pathsala and arrested seven accused.

As per reports, police arrested the accused involved in gambling from Kayastha Para area in Pathsala town.

The arrested persons have been identified as Anup Choudhury (45), Chabi Ranjan Kakati (48), Dilip Brahma (45), Dipjyoti Sarma (40), Raju Das (20), Nipen Das (35), Gagan Kakati (38).

Reportedly, the accused were caught red-handed by the police and cash more than lakh rupees were recovered from their possession.

Police have also seized the vehicles of the accused gamblers.