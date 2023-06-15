Assam: 65-year-old man dies in Barpeta after tree falls on him

Bajali, Jun 15:A 65-year-old man died after a tree fell on him while he was sleeping at his home in Barpeta district.

The tragic incident took place at Barpeta Road and the deceased has been identified as Gautam Das.

However, Gautam’s wife was out of the house at the time of the incident and escaped unhurt.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the area as the tree uprooted and fell on the man without any strong blow of wind or storm.