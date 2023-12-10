Assam: 637 Kg cannabis seized from goods carrying truck in Karimganj

Karimganj, Dec 10: Karimganj police seized 637 kg of cannabis from a goods-carrying truck travelling from Agartala at Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura interstate border on Saturday.

Police said that based on the intelligence inputs, they launched an operation along the Assam-Tripura state border checkpoint and intercepted a truck (NL 02 Q 8170) at the Churaibari area.



“We searched it thoroughly, during which 91 packets of cannabis were found in secret chambers,” an investigating police officer told The Assam Tribune.



However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape during the search.



Karimganj superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das on Sunday informed that the estimated market value of the seized cannabis will be over Rs. 1 crore.



Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on X, “Acting on a tip-off, 637 kg of Ganja has been recovered by Karimganj Police from the secret chambers of a vehicle at Churaibari check-post in Assam-Tripura border. Further investigation is on.”

