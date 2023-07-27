Assam: 6 dacoits rob money via UPI transaction, arrested

Silchar, Jul 27: In a major catch, six persons accused of alleged dacoity using UPI transaction have been arrested by Cachar Police in Assam. Furthermore, Sharp weapons were also seized from their possession, police said.

According to police, the six accused robbed a driver at National Highway-6, taking cash of Rs 2000 while using UPI transaction.

The accused were arrested in a special operation on Tuesday night at Tintikri and Sarishakuri villages under Katigorah constituency of Cachar district.

Further investigation is underway.

