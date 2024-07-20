Assam: 55 Indian students safely return from Bangladesh via Karimganj

Karimganj, July 20: Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, 55 Indian students have successfully returned to India through Sutarkandi land port in Karimganj district so far.

As per reports, the civil unrest in Bangladesh continues, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is facilitating safe travel for Indian students to crossing points along the India-Bangladesh International Border.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav said, “We share a border of 100 km with Bangladesh. We have deputed a magistrate to observe the situation there and to coordinate with the Indian students who are coming from Bangladesh. Till now 55 students have come. We are expecting more students may come and are watching to coordinate.”

According to sources, the High Commission is in regular contact with students still in various universities across Bangladesh.

The tense situation prevailed in Bangladesh due to quota reserves of up to 30 percent of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

The District Administration, BSF, Assam police and immigration check post authority are receiving the Indian student from Sutarkandi Land port.