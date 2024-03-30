Assam: 52 exotic birds and animals rescued in Hailkandi, two held

Hailakandi, Mar 30: As many as 52 exotic birds and animals were rescued in Hailakandi on Friday and two people in connection with the case have been apprehended.

The department of forests, with the help of the Assam Police, rescued these birds and animals from the Bilaipur area near the Assam-Mizoram border of Hailakandi district. The rescued creatures will be sent to the Guwahati Zoo, an official said.



The rescued exotic birds and animals included black loris, red and blue loris, babirusa swines, hornbills, etc. The joint operation of police and forests was carried out as per specific sources, according to additional superintendent of police Shamir Daftar Baruah.



He further added that these exotic creatures were brought from Mizoram and were on the way to West Bengal.



The arrested persons have been identified as Moinuddin Ali and Samsul Haque, hailing from Hojai.















