Assam: 500 kg Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi

Guwahati, Sep 10: In a successful operation the Hailakandi police seized a huge amount of Burmese supari on Saturday night.

The police team intercepted a vehicle loaded with 9 gunny bags of Burmese supari.

It may be mentioned that the vehicle tried to escape by driving in a rushed and negligent manner.

However, the authorities managed to chase the vehicle and intercepted it although the accused person fled away from the scene while abandoning the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.



