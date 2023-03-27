Assam: 50-yr-old woman among 2 held for drug peddling in Cachar

Cachar, March 27: Two people, including a 50-year-old woman, were allegedly arrested for drug peddling at Sonabarighat bypass in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday evening.

Police have also seized brown sugar contained in 33 soap boxes from the possession of the accused during a special operation.

The two arrested persons, who belonged to the same family, were involved in the foul play of transport of drugs for a long time, informed Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta.

The SP further revealed that the market value of the consignment measured over 500 grams is around Rs 2 crore.

Moreover, a probe has been initiated regarding the incident and also to track further links in the racket.