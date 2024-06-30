Assam: 50-year-old man swept away by river in Udalguri

Udalguri, June 30: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man was swept away by the powerful currents of the Noa River in Kalaigaon, under Assam’s Udalguri district, on Saturday.

According to reports, the unfortunate event took place when the victim, identified as Jagadish Biswas, a resident of Gerua village, was returning home after attending the cremation of a villager, and while trying to cross the river, the strong currents of the Noa River swept him away before he could reach the bank.

The incident prompted teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the scene to conduct a search and rescue operation.

The local administrations, including the Kalaigaon Revenue Circle Officer and Kalaigaon Police, have also arrived at the site to oversee the rescue efforts and provide necessary support.

"We are continuing our efforts with the search operation, but we are unable to trace out the person,” said an officer of SDRF.

The incident has left the entire village in shock and mourning.