Assam: 50 year-old man killed by wild elephant in Nagaon

Raha, Jun 15: In yet another incident of human-elephant conflict, a 50-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant during an accidental encounter at Dapanibari-Mohkhuli area, Amsoi, under the Dharamtul Forest Range Office in Nagaon in the early hours on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bepari Teron, a native of the Dapanibari-Mohkhuli locality. The locals informed that the victim had died on the spot as the wild jumbo grabbed him using its trunk and threw him to the ground.



After being informed, a team of police and forest personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Morigaon Civil Hospital for a for a post-mortem.



The Forest Department said they would immediately hand over interim compensation to his next of kin. They have also intensified patrolling and operations to keep the wild elephants away from human habitations in the area.



Earlier on June 1, a teenage boy was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Kandoli near Kathitaloi in Nagaon.



The deceased originally hails from Morigaon district, and he was a resident of the Water Fly Orphan's shelter home at Rangalu.

