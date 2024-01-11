Assam: 50 families evicted during anti-encroachment drive in Goalpara

Guwahati, Jan 11: As many as 50 families were evicted during an eviction drive against illegal encroachers in Assam’s Goalpara district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the district administration and forest department carried out an eviction drive at Pancharatna Reserve Forest wherein they evicted the 50 families who had illegally encroached on the forest land and constructed houses and other illegal establishments.

The Divisional Forest Officer of Goalpara district, Tejas Mariswamy informed that the administration and forest department have plans for many eviction drives in the district.

He stated that the recurring human-elephant conflicts in the district have risen due to illegal encroachment.