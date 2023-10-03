Assam: 5% seats to be reserved in medical & engineering for govt school students

Guwahati, Oct 3: The Assam Government on Monday announced that 5 percent seats will be reserved in medical and engineering colleges for students who have studied in state-run schools.

The announcement was made in a state cabinet meeting which took place on Monday night.

Reportedly, students must attend state government institutions in order to avail the benefits.

Furthermore, students who attend CBSE affiliated schools in the state will not be able to access this opportunity.

The state cabinet also decided to provide scooters if girl students secure 60 percent marks and boy students secure 75 percent marks in class 12.