Assam

Assam: 5 Lok Sabha seats record voter turnout of 9.71% till 9 a.m.

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, April 26: In Assam, five parliamentary constituencies are voting today. An estimated 9.71% voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m.

The highest polling of 14.13% was recorded in Diphu (ST), followed by 11.12% in Darrang-Udalguri, followed by 9.61% in Karimganj, 9.07% in Nagaon and the lowest 5.49% in Silchar.

The prominent candidates who exercised their franchise are Assam Minister for Excise, Transport and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya and his Congress rival Surya Kanta Sarkar in Silchar (SC), Congress candidate Joyram Engleng in Diphu (ST) and sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon.

Sixty-one candidates are in the fray in this phase.

The Assam Tribune


