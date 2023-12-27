Assam: 5 killed in separate road mishaps in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Dec 27: At least five youths were killed in separate road accidents that took place in Assam’s Sonitpur district late Tuesday night.

According to sources, separate road accidents were reported from different places in Balipara area under the Sonitpur district resulting in the deaths of five individuals.

The deceased have been identified as Kasem Ali, Raj Islam, Bipul Das, Debajit Basumatary and Sarfung Basumatary.

The locals said the deceased were on their way to the concert of heartthrob Zubeen Garg held at Balipara ME School.