Assam: 5 arrested in connection with gang rape of woman in Gaurisagar

Sivasagar, Oct 14: Five persons namely Imran Hussain, Ratul Das, Achinta Gayan, Prasanta Gayan, and Dhiren Das (Nigani) were arrested by Gaurisagar police yesterday following a statement from a woman who was rescued by a Gaurisagar mobile police team from near Janji on NH37 in serious condition in the intervening night of Oct 10 and 11.

The police rushed her to the Sivasagar Civil Hospital for emergency treatment. The woman, next day, appeared at Gaurisagar police station and narrated her ordeal and how Imran Khan lured her to the house of Ratul Das of GGS Chariali for a feast and raped her along with the four others present. She was then left on the wayside late that night.

On the basis of the FIR, Bisawjit Duwori, O/C, Gaurisagar PS, promptly arrested all the accused in case no 118/2022 u/s 376 last evening. The accused will be produced in the CJM's court, Sivasagar today. The poor woman, a widow, was a worker in a restaurant.