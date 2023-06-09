Assam: 48 Constables reshuffled in Nalbari police force

Guwahati, Jun 9: In a major reshuffle, at least 48 Constables of the Nalbari Police force in Assam have been transferred on Friday.

This decision comes after two constables of Tihu Police Station allegedly assaulted a truck driver on National Highway No. 31 leaving him severely injured.

The transfer order came at the direction of Nalbari Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh.

The police officials who had been serving at the same police station for more than four years were given the transfer orders.

It may be mentioned that the accused constables allegedly assaulted the driver physically and took cash from him, this led to an eruption of a protest by the locals and other truck drivers against the accused, demanding justice.