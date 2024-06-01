Assam: 47 dogs rescued in Golaghat

Guwahati, June 1: As many as 47 dogs were rescued and five individuals have been arrested in Assam’s Golaghat district.

According to reports, the police rescued 22 dogs on May 29 and 25 dogs on May 31 from the clutches of the smugglers and seized three vehicles transporting them.

Our action against cruelty to Animals are getting stronger. Recovered 22 dogs on 29th and 25 dogs on 31st May 2024, which were smuggled illegally. 05 involved persons arrested & 03 vehicles seized.@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @d_mukherjee_IPS pic.twitter.com/hhIMBs6Arx — Golaghat Police (@GolaghatPolice) May 31, 2024

Earlier, based on the proactive steps taken by Barak Valley-based NGOs working on animal welfare, as many as 14 dogs were rescued from the hands of smugglers in Cachar district.



Cachar SP Numal Mahatta had informed that these dogs were recovered from the Ramnagar area near the ISBT, and two individuals were detained for interrogation.