Assam: 44-year-old man found hanging inside house in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 1: In a horrific incident, a 44-year-old man was allegedly found hanging in the living room at his house in Chandrapura area of Guwhaati.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Deka. Reportedly, his body was discovered by his wife in the wee house of Thursday.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased has alleged that it was case of murder as bruise marks were visible on the body.

He also accused his brother’s wife of the heinous crime.

An investigation has been initiated to reveal the reason behind the alleged murder.