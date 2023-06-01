85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: 44-year-old man found hanging inside house in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 44-year-old man found hanging inside house in Guwahati
X

Photo: PTI (Representational image)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, June 1: In a horrific incident, a 44-year-old man was allegedly found hanging in the living room at his house in Chandrapura area of Guwhaati.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Deka. Reportedly, his body was discovered by his wife in the wee house of Thursday.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased has alleged that it was case of murder as bruise marks were visible on the body.

He also accused his brother’s wife of the heinous crime.

An investigation has been initiated to reveal the reason behind the alleged murder.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: 44-year-old man found hanging inside house in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 1: In a horrific incident, a 44-year-old man was allegedly found hanging in the living room at his house in Chandrapura area of Guwhaati.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Deka. Reportedly, his body was discovered by his wife in the wee house of Thursday.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased has alleged that it was case of murder as bruise marks were visible on the body.

He also accused his brother’s wife of the heinous crime.

An investigation has been initiated to reveal the reason behind the alleged murder.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X