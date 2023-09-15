85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: 40,000 Yaba tablets seized in Karimganj, 2 held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 40,000 Yaba tablets seized in Karimganj, 2 held
Guwahati, Sep 15: In a successful operation, Karimganj police on Thursday seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets at Kandigram, Badarpur area of Karimganj district.

According to reports, around 40,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a vehicle that was intercepted during a raid.

Moreover, two accused have also been arrested during the operation.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Karimganj police via micro-blogging site ‘X’.

The Assam Tribune


