85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: 40 people fall ill after consuming 'Prasad' in Pathsala

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 40 people fall ill after consuming Prasad in Pathsala
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Bajali, Sep 26: As many as 40 people fell ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a religious function in Pathsala, Assam.

The incident took place at Rupnagar Namghar during a religious ceremony.

As per sources, people who attended the ceremony were served chickpea and sprouts.

After returning home from the ceremony, they started experiencing vomiting and diarrhea.

Following the incident, many individuals were taken to hospital for medical treatment while some are undergoing treatment at their respective homes.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X