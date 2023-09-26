Assam: 40 people fall ill after consuming 'Prasad' in Pathsala

Bajali, Sep 26: As many as 40 people fell ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a religious function in Pathsala, Assam.

The incident took place at Rupnagar Namghar during a religious ceremony.

As per sources, people who attended the ceremony were served chickpea and sprouts.

After returning home from the ceremony, they started experiencing vomiting and diarrhea.

Following the incident, many individuals were taken to hospital for medical treatment while some are undergoing treatment at their respective homes.