Assam: 4 youths, suspected to have links with ULFA-I, injured in separate police firing incidents

Guwahati, Dec 24: At least four youths sustained bullet injuries in two separate firing incidents with Assam Police on Sunday.

According to reports, three youths were caught at Kharsong area in Tinsukia district based on intelligence inputs, however, the police had to open fire at them when they tried to snatch weapons and flee from their clutches. It was suspected that the trio were on their way to join the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

A police officer in Tinsukia said, “They were on their way to the ULFA-I camp. We cannot allow them to do so as per law, as ULFA is a banned organisation.”

In a separate incident, a suspected member of ULFA-I was wounded after police opened fire at him at Geleki in Sivasagar district this morning.

All four injured are currently undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.