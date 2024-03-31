Assam: 4 textiles, 3 agricultural & 6 handicraft items secure GI tags

Guwahati, Mar 31: Apart from the six traditional crafts, 13 items from Assam secured the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on Saturday.

These items include four textile items, three agricultural items, and six handicrafts. The following are the items:

Textiles: Eri Silk/Indi Silk, Jwmgra, Gamsa, Dokhona

Agriculture: Keradapini, Gongar Dunjia, and Khardwi

Handicrafts: Thorka, Kham, Serja, Sifung, Gongona, Jotha-Bodo Musical Instrument

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that six traditional crafts, including Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Pani Meteka Craft, and Assam Missing Handloom Products, were granted the GI tags.

Taking to the microblogging site 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the news, stating, “A big win for Assam's heritage! Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, GI Expert. This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly.”