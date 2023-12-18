Assam: 4 suspects arrested in Sivasagar grenade blast

Guwahati, Dec 18: In a significant development to the ongoing investigation into the multiple grenade blasts across Assam, four suspects have been arrested on Monday in connection with the explosion in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

According to initial information, the four accused were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the grenade blast at 149 CRPF in Joysagar on December 9.

The four suspects have been identified as Rahul Mohan, Dibyajyoti Chetia, Mintu Chetia and Rintu Nath.

It may be mentioned that the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for the blast and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) was roped in to probe the multiple blasts across the state.