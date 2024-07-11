Assam: 4 nabbed for kidnapping couple from Jalukbari

Guwahati, July 11: The Kamrup Police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four criminals from Guwahati’s Gorchuk, who were involved in the kidnapping of a couple from the Jalukbari area on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are identified as Monowar Hussain, Ramjan Ali, Jeherul Islam, and Tahij Uddin. Among them, Monowar, Ramjan, and Tahij hail from Mukalmua in Nalbari district, while Jeherul hails from Lakhipur in Goalpara district.

According to police, the gang kidnapped the couple when they were waiting for a taxi in the Jalukbari area. The boy hails from Bangalore, and the girl hails from Goalpara district. They were returning from Shillong on Tuesday night.

On receiving information about the kidnapping, police started tracing the vehicle, and a team of Baihata police tried to stop the vehicle in the Mandakata area, however, the gang did not stop. Two police personnel were injured in an attempt to stop the car.

Later, the gang released the couple near Bezera area and ran away with the vehicle. The gang looted mobile phones and cash of Rs. 1,200 from the victim. Thereafter, police rescued the couple, and by tracing the location of the looted mobile, the four accused were arrested later on Wednesday.

In another development, one of the arrested men, Monowar Hussain, who is a notorious dacoit, jumped into the river Brahmaputra when a group of policemen were taking him to his native village to recover a pistol. A search operation is under way to trace the whereabouts of Monowar.

The group has a number of previous criminal records, and Monowar Hussain is especially involved in a number of robbery cases in Assam and Meghalaya.

-By Staff Reporter