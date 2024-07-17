Assam: 4 illegal nursing schools closed down in Tezpur, Balipara

Tezpur, July 17: In a major development involving the illegal nursing schools mushrooming in and around Tezpur town, the Sonitpur district administration on Monday closed down three nursing schools in the Tezpur town area and another one in the Balipara area under the Chardwar Police Station.

These nursing schools are North Eastern Para Medical Institute in the Ketekibari area, Glad Institute of Para Medical Science and Nursing in the Murhateteli area, Tezpur College of Para Medical Science in the Poruwa area, and the Institute of Public Health and Research in the Balipara-Charidwar area.

Sources in the Sonitpur district health department said that after an investigation by the health department and the district administration, it came to light that the sealed nursing institutes were functioning without having due affiliation under the director of medical education (DME) or Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences.