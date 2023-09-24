Assam: 36 sacks of Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Sep 24: The Hailakandi police on Saturday seized 36 sacks of Burmese supari from two trucks.

Based on specific information, the Officer-in-Charge of the Serispur police chowki swiftly acted, intercepting the two trucks loaded with Burmese betel nuts in Ujankupa village under the Serispur police outpost.

Meanwhile, the drivers of both the trucks carrying Burmese betel nuts managed to escape from the spot during police checking.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.