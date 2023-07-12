Assam: 35-yr-old man allegedly killed by his friend in Tinsukia

Guwahati, Jul 12: In a gruesome incident a 35-year-old man, identified as Badlu Mura, was allegedly murdered by his friend in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Rabar Bari area under the jurisdiction of Langkashi Police.

The accused identified as Umakanta Bhuyan killed his friend with a sharp object although the reason behind this gruesome murder is not known yet.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested Bhuyan following the incident.



