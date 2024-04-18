Assam: 3,42,954 voters under Biswanath electoral district to cast vote on Apr 19

Biswanath, April 18: A total of 3,42,954 voters from two assembly constituencies under the Biswanath electoral district are expected to exercise their franchise during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19, 2024.

According to sources, 394 polling stations have been installed in the Biswanath electoral district, where voters from No. 70 Biswanath and No. 71 Behali Assembly constituencies will play a decisive role in determining the fate of the eight candidates contesting from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat. Of the 394 polling stations, 218 are from Biswanath constituency, and 176 fall under Behali constituency. Of these, 22 polling booths in Biswanath assembly constituency and two in Bihali assembly constituency have been identified as critically important.

It has been learned that six divisional officers and 24 sector officers have been deputed to the Biswanath Assembly constituency, while six divisional officers and 18 sector officers have been appointed to the Behali Assembly constituency to conduct the elections smoothly.

A total of 1,820 presiding, first, second, and third polling officers have been deputed in the Biswanath electoral district in this election, including a total of 90 women officers and employees. A total of 20 polling stations will be run by these women officers and employees, sources informed.

It may be mentioned that eight candidates had filed nominations to contest for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming general elections slated for April 19. The candidates include Ranjit Dutta (BJP), Premlal Ganju (INC), Rishiraj Kaundinya (AAP), Raju Deuri (Bodoland Peoples Front), Alam Ali (Bahujan Maha Party), Kameswar Swargiary (Voters Party International), Rinku Roy (Gana Suraksha Party), and Pradip Bhandari (independent candidate).