Assam: 34 injured after bus meets with accident in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, May 22: At least 34 passengers sustained injuries after the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the passenger bus, bearing the registration number AS24 C 5399, was en route to Hailakandi from Ramkrishna Nagar in Karimganj when it lost control over the wheels and hit a roadside tree in the Aynakhal area.

The accident resulted in the injuries of 34 passengers, who were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Of the injured, 16 people were referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition for advanced treatment.