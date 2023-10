Guwahati, Oct 18: Nagaon Police on Tuesday rescued as many as 32 cattle heads from three vehicles during an operation carried out in Kaliabor.

During the raid one person was apprehended by the officials on charges of stealing the cattle.

Reportedly, a police team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kaliabor Rupjyoti Dutta carried out the operation on Tuesday night.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

A District Police team led by Rupjyoti Dutta, SDPO, Kaliabor conducted operation against Cattle theft and recovered 32 Stolen Cattle. Three vehicles have been seized and the main accused arrested for further Lawful Action.@himantabiswa @gpsinghips @assampolice @diprnagaon pic.twitter.com/peI0TCJ2zm — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) October 17, 2023