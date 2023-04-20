Assam: 31 cattle rescued in Biswanath

Guwahati, Apr 20: The Assam police foiled a smuggling attempt and rescued 31 head of cattle in Biswanath district on Thursday.

The incident came to light when police intercepted a truck at Borgang area in Behali and rescued as many as 31 cattle heads.



Reportedly, the cattle heads were being smuggled from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district to West Bengal.

Police have arrested the driver and seized the truck regarding the incident.

Earlier this month, as many as nine cattle smugglers were detained in an operation carried out by the police in Assam’s Dhemaji.

According to officials, those detained were trying to smuggle cattle outside of the country. Following their detention, it came to the fore that all of them were residents of Assam’s Sivasagar.