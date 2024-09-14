Assam: 30 year old concrete bridge collapses in Cachar, temporary ferry services initiated

Silchar, Sept 14: A tense situation prevailed in the Bhaga area along the Assam Mizoram interstate roadway after a concrete bridge over the Rukhni River collapsed on Friday evening.

Sources informed that the bridge was a vital link for carrying construction materials, and because of the incident, at least two trucks have rolled into the wreckages, while there are reports of a driver found missing since the incident.



The incident occurred when two stone-laden trucks were passing through the bridge, with one truck loaded with stones stationed over the bridge, which, as per the sources, is at least 30-year-old. One vital joint of the bridge fell into the river, resulting in a tilted condition of the bridge.



After the incident, the lives of the local commuters of Bhaga, Sherkhan, and the adjoining area who use the route to and from Silchar have been largely affected. People were seen thronging country boats to reach from one end to the other.



Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Talking to The Assam Tribune, Suklabaidya said that “this is a three-decade-old bridge and perhaps could not sustain the overload resulting in a collapse.”



However, he informed that he had spoken with the officials of the Inland Water Transport and steps would be initiated to begin the temporary ferry services for the commuters at the earliest.



“Measures are being taken to mend the collapsed portion on the eastern end of the bridge, which was erected on iron beams. Security has been deployed in the area, and PWD officials have also visited to look over the matter. The District Disaster Management Authority officials have been contacted for assistance,” the Silchar MP said.



Additionally, the Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha informed that a team of senior PWD officials from Guwahati is on their way to reach the spot and inspect the situation, and the team is likely to reach by Saturday evening. He, however, informed that in the affected locality there is no centre for the Assam Direct Recruitment (ADR) Examination, which is slated to be held on Sunday.

