Assam: 3 youngsters rescue rare species of tortoise in Raha

Raha, March 28: In a heartwarming incident, three youngsters in Raha town of Nagaon district in Assam have rescued a rare species of tortoise on March 28.

As per reports, the teens Rahul Krow, Hirakjyoti Nath and Jintu Teron who are studying in X, IX, VII respectively, sighted a rare yellow-footed tortoise while working in a field adjacent to their house.

Upon noticing the tortoise, which weighted around 2 kgs, the boys rescued the reptile and later released it into the Kopili River which flows nearby their house in Khalihamari village.

Meanwhile, the locals and nature lovers have showered appreciation and praised the three lads for releasing the tortoise without harming it and showing their love for nature as well as their selfless service towards it.