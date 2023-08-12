Assam: 3 unidentified miscreants attack youth in Dhubri district

Guwahati, Aug 12: A sensational incident took place where three unidentified miscreants attacked a youth in Dhubri district. The incident took place in Bilasipara area .

According to reports the unidentified miscreants who were armed with pistols brutally attacked a youth identified as Nandan Nath.

Following the commotion locals tried to control the situation after which the three culprits opened fire and fled from the scene.

Meanwhile Dhubri Superintendent of Police Navin Singh reached the spot after the incident and immediately initiated an investigation over the matter.

It may be mentioned that upon reaching the scene police also recovered empty cartridges from the spot.