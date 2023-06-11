85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: 3 suspected ‘Jihadis’ held in Goalpara

By The Assam Tribune



Guwahati, June 11: At least three suspected ‘Jihadis’ were arrested in Goalpara district of Assam on Saturday night.

Reportedly, the accused were re-arrested after they were granted bail days after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA and the Goalpara Police launched an investigation and arrested the accused jihadis.

Yesterday, the NIA held one suspected Jihadi from Bongaigaon district after he was released from judicial custody on bail. The accused was identified as Hafizur Rahman.

Earlier on August 26, 2022, the Goalpara police arrested the teacher of Markazul Ma Qariana Madrasa, Hafizur Rahman for his alleged involvement in Jihadi activities.

The Assam Tribune


