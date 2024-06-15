Assam: 3 poachers held, arms and ammunition seized in Nagaon

Raha, June 15: In a major crackdown, three poachers were apprehended in two separate operations launched by Rupahihat police in Nagaon on Friday.

A gun and 22 live rounds of ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the three poachers during the operation, police said.

The police further said that the operation was carried out after receiving specific input from the Golaghat district police.

The three arrested poachers have been identified as Hekmat Ali, Jalal Uddin, and Saiful Islam.

As per the information received, Hekmat Ali and Jalal Uddin were nabbed from the Pub Futaljar and Pub Amrakanda areas, while upon their confession, Saiful Islam was apprehended from the Hatipukhuri area.

Meanwhile, the three arrestees have been booked under sections 120B, 392, and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to judicial custody.