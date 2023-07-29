Assam: 3 NIT Silchar hostel cooks brutally thrashed by students

Guwahati, July 29: In a gruesome incident, a section of hostel boarders allegedly beat up three cooks in the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on July 26 but came into light after a video of the students thrashing the cooks went viral.

As per sources, a mobile phone of a hostel boarder went missing after which the students alleged the cooks of stealing the phone and reportedly assaulted them.

The victims were identified as Biki Ri, Mona Das and Rajkumar Dhaushad who were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital following the incident.

In the video it can seen that the students were repeatedly thrashing the three cooks with sticks and also kicked and punched them. Even though the security guards were present but they took no action and watched the students beat up the trio.

Meanwhile, Biki Ri and Mona Das were immediately released after providing them with medical assistance in the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

However, Rajkumar Dhaushad was kept in the hospital for further treatment.

People have expressed their displeasure with the incident and demanded strict actions against the students involved.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the NIT authorities informed that they have formed a committee and the matter is being investigated.









