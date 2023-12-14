Assam: 3 minor girls consume ‘chowmein’ laced with poison; 1 dead

Salbari, Dec 14: In a shocking incident, three minor students reportedly consumed ‘chowmein’ laced with poison in Assam’s Baksa leaving one of them dead.

According to sources, the three girls allegedly inscribed inappropriate content on the blackboard of the tuition centre on the evening of December 8 and went to their homes. The following day, their fellow students disclosed their names for the inscription of the inappropriate content to the teacher who later summoned them.

Initially, the trio refuted the claims of them inscribing the writings of the blackboard, however, later, they accepted it.

After accepting their mistake, the three students visited a nearby fast food stall and deliberately laced their ‘chowmein’ with poison and consumed it. Following the consumption, the students fell seriously ill and were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to the poisoning while undergoing treatment.

The school authorities have expressed shock on the matter and asserted that no mental pressure was given to the students.

Meanwhile, the Baksa Police have launched a probe into the matter.