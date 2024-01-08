Assam: 3 govt employees, 1 middleman held under bribery charges

Guwahati, Jan 8: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended at least four government employees in separate trap operations on Monday.

According to sources, the anti-corruption cell first apprehended the Block Development Officer (BDO) in Assam’s Kamrup district under bribery charges.

After receiving a complaint, the sleuths of the anti-corruption cell laid a trap and caught the BDO, Dipta Kantha Chamuah red-handed after he accepted the demanded money in his office in Chamaria.

The accused BDO demanded the bribe money from the complainant as reward for payment of bills for works completed by him.

Later in the same trap operation, the computer assistant of the same office, Bhaskarjyoti Dutta was also apprehended for conspiring in the bribery case.

In a separate trap incident, a middleman in a Pan Shop near the office of the Bihpuria Circle Officer was trapped after he accepted a bribe in conspiracy with Lat Mandal.

The middleman has been identified as Dibyajyoti Deuri who accepted the demanded money in conspiracy with Lat Mandal of the Bihpuria Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur district.

Later, the anti-corruption cell apprehended the Lat Mandal for demanding bribe from the complainant for mutation related works and accepted it through the middleman. The accused Lat Mandal has been identified as Rajiv Saikia.