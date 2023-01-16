84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: 3 dead, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck

By PTI

Morigaon, Jan 16: Three persons were killed, and 14 others critically injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.

The head-on collision took place in the Dharamtul area, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.

A total of 17 pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Sunday, he said.

PTI


