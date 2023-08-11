Assam: 3 cyber criminals arrested in Nagaon

Guwahati, Aug 11: In a successful joint operation the Nagaon Town Police along with Itachali Police of Nagaon district arrested three cyber criminals as reports emerged on Friday.

According to reports the operation was carried out at Dimoruguri village.

The three criminals have been identified as Anowar Uddin Ahmed, Iliyas Ahmed and Azarul Islam who used fake documents in the name of school students in order to apply for the sim cards against their names.

Reportedly the trio rakes huge amount of money by scamming the general public.

It may be mentioned that, during the operation the police seized around 400 sim cards and 10 mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile the fourth accused who is involved in the matter is currently absconding.