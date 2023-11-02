Assam: 3 children kidnapped from orphanage in Tezpur

Guwahati, Nov 2: An alleged case of kidnapping has come to light in Assam's Tezpur. At least three children were reportedly abducted from an orphanage located at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district on November 1.

The incident was reported from Snehabandhan Children’s Home, situated in the Bhairapad area of Tezpur. The children were playing in the front yard of the orphanage on Wednesday evening when they went missing, as per reports.

It is suspected that the three children were allegedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants.

A complaint has been filed by the authorities of the children’s home at a local police station.

This is a developing story. Further investigation is on.