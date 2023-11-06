Assam: 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Cachar; illegal items seized

Guwahati, Nov 6: At least three alleged Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended in Katigorah area of Cachar district in Assam.

As per reports, the three accused have been nabbed by the village defense organisation along the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday night.

The individuals were allegedly nabbed after the locals suspected suspicious movements among them. They later handed over the Bangladeshi nationals to the police.

Meanwhile, many illegal items including sharp weapons have also been seized from their possession.

After the trio was interrogated, they confessed that they were residents of Bangladesh and entered into Assam through Cachar for cattle smuggling.

However, the identities of the detained persons are yet to be revealed.