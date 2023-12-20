Assam: 3 arrested for physically assaulting Maulana in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Dec 20: Police arrested three persons in Assam’s Hailakandi for physically assaulting a Maulana.

Police arrested all the three accused within the 24 hours of the occurring of incident. The arrested persons have been identified as Kamrul Alom Choudhury (26), Jakaria Jaman Laskar (30) and Nurul Huda Choudhury (39), all residents of Hailakandi town.

They have been arrested by the in-charge of Jamira police station Jadab Deka and ASI Kurshed Ali in the case number 194/23 under sections 365, 326, 307 and 379 IPC. All the three arrested persons have been sent to three days judicial custody on Tuesday.

As per report, a Maulana named Abdul Malik Barbhuiya of Vichingcha Part II village was forcibly taken by the three youths to Baldabaldi village and beaten him up mercilessly after taking of his cloths. The villagers caught two of them from an abandoned house and informed police.

Maulana was immediately sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The brother of Maulana, Abdur Rahim Barbhuiya filed FIR accusing the three accused.