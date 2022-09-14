Assam: 29th Kuki Black Day observed at Songpijang

Haflong, Sep 14: The Kukis of Dima Hasao observed 'Kuki Sahnit Nikho' in all the Kuki villages seeking justice to thousand of Kukis killed from 1991 to 1997.

'Sahnit Nikho' in Kuki is best translated as 'Black Day' in English. Hence, 'Kuki Sahnit Nikho' is often translated as 'Kuki Black Day' in English.

The 'Kuki Black Day' is observed to mourn, pray for the departed soul, and for the bereaved families of the Kukis as a whole. The Day is also celebrated to spread a message that such heinous crime, of targeting ethnic cleansing, may not be committed by anybody in the world.

The day was celebrated at a public gathering programme in Songpijang. It was held in the premises of GB Mr. L. Guite and was conducted by village secretary Upa H. Haolai.

The programme with opening prayer from Pastor S.Changsan and speech was delivered on the theme by Pastor H. Changsan as Secretary of Songpijang Churches Fellowship.

He also led condolence meeting and mass prayer.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Kuki people killed by Naga Lim Guard of NSCN (IM) from 1991 to 1997 was more than one thousand in all over Kuki inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland and those killed on 13th September 1993 was more than 100, most at Joupi village in Manipur.